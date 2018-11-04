DICKINSON
Developers might soon have to comply with more restrictive regulations as the city considers ways to prevent construction of low-end hotels.
City officials began discussing new regulations last month when an application for a new hotel appeared on a planning commission agenda.
There was consensus among officials that it’s a good time for new rules about the kinds of hotels the city will allow to be built, said Zach Meadows, Community Development Director for the city.
Ideally, new regulations, which haven’t been finalized yet, would help discourage “low-rate” hotels from being built in the city, he said.
“We haven’t always had the greatest of motels inside the city limits,” Meadows said. “So the whole point of this is really just trying to get a better product from a development standpoint.”
What a better product is still needs to be defined specifically, and Meadows is taking some definitions to the planning and zoning commission next month. But in general it comes down to bringing hotels to town that don’t require a lot of code enforcement and police attention, he said.
In the past, Dickinson had a negative experience with low-end hotels, some of which had a lot of code enforcement and police issues, Meadows said. One of the hotels was permanently closed after sustaining severe damage from Hurricane Harvey, but the city wants the new regulations to prevent something similar from springing up again.
“Three years ago, the city allowed just about any hotels and motels in its general commercial zoning district,” Meadows said. “If I had a hotel development come through, other than meeting all the construction things from a zoning perspective, it was allowed.”
The new rules would change this. Although they won’t be presented to Dickinson City Council members until at least next month, the regulations will probably zero in on a hotel’s aesthetic qualities and the amenities it offers, as well as create an inspection program that’s geared toward hotels.
Aesthetic and amenity-based rules could include requirements like indoor access to rooms only, continental breakfast or another meal, and 24-hour presence by a hotel manager. The inspection program, which would be run through a partnership between code enforcement and the police, would allow the city to drop in on hotels and make sure they’re adhering to the rules.
“I think that on the inspection side of things it’ll allow my staff from a code enforcement standpoint to really delve in and work with the police on some crime issues,” Meadows said. “We want to cut down on violations at the more seedy properties that we’re not really interested in having in Dickinson.”
Texas City started enforcing similar hotel rules two years ago, City Engineer Doug Kneupper said. In 2016, the city started getting more applications for new hotels and it didn’t have any regulations to govern them. Some of the hotels weren’t what the city was looking for, so it put rules in place that required meals, indoor access, a business center and other kinds of amenities, he said.
“We wanted to help create a better product for the patrons,” Kneupper said. “And you know what? It worked.”
