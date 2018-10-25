GALVESTON
A well-loved boat marina on Teichman Road got the green light to expand from the Galveston City Council Thursday after several months of debate about expanding commercial use to a residential area.
City staff and some residents raised concerns during previous public meetings about expanded boat trailer storage encroaching into a residential neighborhood.
However, multiple residents and customers of the Sunset Marina at Offatts Bayou spoke in favor of owner Bill Cochrane’s planned expansion at Thursday’s meeting, echoing similar sentiments voiced during a planning commission meeting earlier this month.
“All of our neighbors close to the marina and the majority of the Teichman residents approve and really appreciate what Mr. Cochrane has done,” marina user Peter Sapio said.
City council’s Thursday decision authorizes a zoning overlay needed for the expansion of commercial storage at the site. The approval allows Cochrane to add 12 covered slips and 30 trailer parking spaces to his business.
As part of the approval, District 5 Councilman John Paul Listowski requested Cochrane build the trailer parking spaces on a permeable surface and add sidewalks along the length of his property.
Cochrane was more than willing to add sidewalks, he said.
While some residents expressed concern with increased traffic and the eyesore of boat trailers, the vast majority of those who spoke about the Sunset Marina Thursday said Cochrane’s improvements enhanced the neighborhood.
“Although it seems out of place, it seems like it services the neighborhood very well,” District 1 Councilwoman Amy Bly said.
The expanded boat trailer spaces are not only needed in Galveston, but also provide a safety factor, Cochrane said, allowing customers to easily remove their boats from the marina in the event of a hurricane.
Cochrane began construction of his planned expansion in April without a permit from the city. He obtained permits from the General Land Office but was unaware of needed city authorization, he said.
