The Texas City Independent School District's Foundation for the Future has selected eight inductees for the 2018 Hall of Honor and Legacy Hall, the prestigious programs recognizing outstanding Texas City and La Marque high school graduates.
The event will begin at 5:45 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., in Texas City.
The 2018 Hall of Honor inductees from Texas City High School are Dr. Jack Christie, class of 1966; Laura McClellen Dean Mooney, class of 1978; Terry Yates, class of 1983; and Dr. LaShondria Simpson-Camp, class of 1997.
The 2018 Legacy Hall inductees from La Marque High School are Sherilyn Noles Linton, class of 1965; Marc Watts, class of 1976; Erik Peterson, class of 1989; and Dr. Aashish Shah, class of 1992.
The community is invited to purchase tickets to attend the dinner and silent auction. Individual tickets are $75, and tables of eight can be purchased for $750. Early reservations are encouraged as seating is limited.
For tickets and information, email cjhall@tcisd.org or call 409-916-0108.
— Staff Reports
