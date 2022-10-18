The city of League City and League City Regional Chamber of Commerce will hold a city council candidate forum today to allow city council candidates to talk about their campaigns and visions for the city. The forum will be live-streamed on the city's Facebook page and website from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The candidates for city council positions are:
Position 1: Andy Mann (uncontested)
Position 2: Tommy Cones, Billy Fregia
Position 3: Tom Crews, Chris Dodson, Brian Hanby
Position 6: Chad Tressler (uncontested)
Position 7: Ange Mertens, Larissa Ramirez, Sean Saunders
Mayor: Nick Long (uncontested)
Candidates previously took to the podium at the Oct. 11 city council meeting to share brief introductions to their campaigns.
Today's forum will give candidates the opportunity to share more about ideas and visions for the city.
Position 3 is a special election for an unexpired position that opened when Councilman Larry Millican resigned in July. The elected council member will serve a two-year term to complete the remainder of Millican's original four-year term, the city said.
League City Mayor Pat Hallisey will finish his final term as mayor in November.
Candidates will take the spotlight in a schedule for the forum. The schedule is as follows:
5 p.m. to 5:50 p.m.: Position 2: Tommy Cones and Billy Fregia
6 p.m. to 6:50 p.m.: Position 3: Tom Crews, Chris Dodson and Brian Hanby
7 p.m. to 7:50 p.m.: Position 7: Ange Mertens, Larissa Ramirez and Sean Saunders
The last day to register to vote for the Nov. 8 election was Oct. 11.
