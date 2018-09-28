LEAGUE CITY
Imagine a high-tech tunnel-boring machine drilling a 45-foot-wide hole from League City to Galveston Bay, 150 feet underground, to help prevent future flooding in the area.
Sound impossible? Maybe not to officials in northern Galveston County.
“I saw a presentation of the project at the League City Chamber of Commerce recently,” said League City City Councilman Larry Millican. “I went into it with a lot of skepticism, but after hearing what they had to say, it makes me think it’s a viable option to consider.”
The idea, which will be presented again in the coming weeks to several League City and Dickinson agencies, is this: A tunnel, dug more than 100 feet underground from an unspecified site in northern Galveston County to the coast that would funnel more than 6,000 cubic feet per second of storm water into the bay during flooding.
The hypothetical tunnel, which could be built at a cost of about $100 million per mile, isn’t as infeasible as people might think, engineer Brian Gettinger said. San Antonio and Dallas have these same kinds of tunnels, and Washington D.C., which has a similar coastal geology to Galveston County’s, is working on one for drainage and flooding purposes.
Gettinger, who works as a project manager for Houston-based engineering firm Black & Veatch Corp., has presented the idea to both Dickinson Watershed and Clear Creek Watershed steering committees in the past few months, as well as the League City Regional Chamber of Commerce.
A meeting set for Oct. 9 will offer a more detailed overview of Black & Veatch’s tunnel proposition delivered to Dickinson and League City officials during a day of meetings about drainage and flood prevention.
Millican, though interested in the concept, acknowledged that tunneling has its obstacles.
For one thing, the water table in the Gulf Coast Region is notoriously high, he said.
“You’ll hit water around 30 or 35 feet,” he said, also questioning soil quality in the area and its ability to sustain a large flood tunnel. “You start digging a hole 150 feet deep, it’s going to fill up with water.”
Secondly, $100 million per mile for a 10-mile tunnel isn’t cheap.
“When you have a city with a $200 million budget, where do you get those kinds of funds?” Millican said. “It has to be a cooperative effort between the local jurisdictions, and probably the federal government.”
But the tunnel’s cost would be on par with that of a proposed Galveston-area coastal barrier like the so-called Ike Dike, a multi-billion dollar project some area leaders see as an answer to catastrophic storm surge such as occurred during Hurricane Ike 10 years ago, Gettinger said.
“A lot of people hear a billion-dollar project and they say that it just can’t happen, but look at the Ike Dike,” Gettinger said, referring to the multi-billion dollar proposed project. “I’ve been presenting this project to several different groups and I think it’s important to understand everything that’s on the table.”
Also, the technology the company would use would seal the tunnel with a water proof lining at the same time it’s being bored, Gettinger said.
“The technology has improved dramatically over the last couple of decades,” he said. “Thirty years ago, this probably wouldn’t have been possible, but 30 years ago, cell phones were the size of backpacks. Tunnels that weren’t feasible in this area before are suddenly very possible.”
Still, tunneling also has its perks, Millican said. Primarily, there’s the fact that tunneling underneath public right of ways would avoid the complicated legal fights that go along with digging diversionary canals through private property that coastal cities currently have to deal with. The environmental concerns of some above-the-surface flood-prevention projects are sidestepped with a subterranean solution, as well, Millican said.
“It’s intriguing,” he said. “It something we want to investigate.”
