Citizen scientists in the Houston-Galveston area won first place nationally and third place globally in the third annual City Nature Challenge for most species observed April 26 — 29, identifying a total of 3,367 species of flora and fauna from area backyards, wildlife refuges, parks and sanctuaries.
Galveston County bolstered Houston counts, with observers identifying 867 different species of plants and animals, said Scott Buckel of Texas City. Buckel, a fine art nature photographer, trained some 30 Galveston Area Master Naturalists to participate in the challenge.
The challenge is a friendly competition celebrating urban biodiversity in which cities compete to see who can make the most observations of nature, find the most species and get the most people involved, according to the organization’s web site.
The annual event is organized by community and citizen science teams at the California Academy of Sciences and the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles.
Cape Town and Hong Kong placed first and second respectively in the international challenge, followed by Houston.
“The Houston-Galveston region is truly unbeatable because of our unique mix of habitat, including urban prairie remnants, forested bayous and coastal wetlands,” Sarah Flournoy of the Houston Audubon, said.
In Galveston County, 2,785 individual observations were documented by 115 observers during the challenge, adding significantly to totals gathered by 898 people in the Houston-Galveston area, Buckel said.
“The Nature Conservancy, Galveston Bay Area Master Naturalists as well as Texas Parks & Wildlife were involved in Galveston County during the challenge period,” he said.
Observers looked for species at the Texas City Prairie Preserve, Galveston Island State Park, many locations on the Bolivar Peninsula, Apffel East Beach Park, the Artist Boat Coastal Heritage Preserve and Lafitte’s Cove Nature Preserve, Buckel said.
Buckel kept track of the results from Galveston County, filtering data from the web site www.inaturalist.org, an online citizen science effort to document species.
Per capita, Port Aransas ranked second for the highest percentage of observers, documented observations and identified species.
Of the top three urban areas with the highest numbers of species identified, Cape Town reported 4,588 species and Hong Kong reported 3,596 to Houston-Galveston’s 3,367.
This year’s challenge included 159 cities around the world with almost 1 million observations recorded.
The results come at the same time as a newly released United Nations report indicating a threat of extinction globally for over a million species.
“It’s important to track local species and monitor them over time,” Jaime Gonzalez of The Nature Conservancy in Texas said.
“The City Nature Challenge is a great event to spotlight the amazing diversity of wildlife, plants and ecosystems of the Houston-Galveston region and work together to protect these natural treasures for our kids and grandkids.”
