Jake Douglas feeds one of the twin calves in a pin on Kirk Douglas' farm in Santa Fe on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. This was the first time a heifer gave birth to twins in the history of the Douglas farm.
Kirk Douglas, Judy Wright, Jake Douglas, Chelsey Douglas and Bobbie Copeland pose with the cows on Kirk Douglas’ farm in Santa Fe on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. The Douglas family has been raising cattle in Santa Fe since 1940.
Twin calves stand in a pen on Kirk Douglas’ farm in Santa Fe on Wednesday. Twins births are relatively rare in the cattle industry.
KELSEY WALLING/The Daily News
Twin calves stand with their mother on Kirk Douglas’ farm in Santa Fe on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. The twins are a bull and heifer.
KELSEY WALLING/The Daily News
KELSEY WALLING/The Daily News
Twin calves look at their mother in a pin on Kirk Douglas’ farm in Santa Fe on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. The twins have been jokingly called Jack and Jill by the Douglas family.
KELSEY WALLING/The Daily News
Jake Douglas feeds hungry cattle on his father, Kirk Douglas’, farm in Santa Fe on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. Douglas has about 10 cows plus some calves on his farm.
KELSEY WALLING/The Daily News
A stone made in Fredericksburg decorates Kirk Douglas’ farm in Santa Fe on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. The Santa Fe family has been farming for 80 years.
KELSEY WALLING/The Daily News
This story brings back such wonderful memories. I grew up in Hill County and my family farmed. I earned the money for my first two years at Baylor raising the rejected twin calves and lambs from our neighbors herds. During the fifties, we did not realize that multis were an oddity.
Carrie Wortham
