GALVESTON
Two Wharves Board trustees are pushing a bylaw change that would make it easier to replace the chairman of the Port of Galveston’s governing body.
The proposal appears to be aimed at Wharves Board Chairman Ted O’Rourke, who for months has been in conflict with Port Director Rodger Rees.
An agenda posted Friday afternoon for Tuesday’s regular meeting includes an action item for a two-sentence addition to the board’s 64-year-old bylaws.
The change would allow a majority of the seven-member board to remove its chairman, vice-chairman or secretary from their positions and to elect a new officer.
The agenda does not specifically call for O’Rourke’s removal, but officials acknowledged recent conflicts between Rees and O’Rourke prompted the proposal.
“What’s on the agenda is a way to address potential changes if we feel like officers are not carrying out what a majority of the board wants,” said Albert Shannon, vice chairman of the Wharves Board of Trustees.
LOBBYING FAILURE
O’Rourke was appointed to the Wharves Board in 2016 and elected its chairman in 2017. He was among the group that voted to hire Rees as the port’s executive director in 2018.
By most public accounts, Rees’ first year on the job went swimmingly. The port saw increased revenues in Rees’ first year and made a series of public relations friendly announcements, including a tentative agreement to build a new cruise terminal at Pier 10. That deal, announced in December, has not been finalized.
At Rees’ one-year review, trustees gave him good marks and voted to increase his salary. O’Rourke and others publicly complimented Rees for his leadership.
Things changed in March.
Going into the Texas Legislative session, which began in January, the wharves board had hoped for a law that would give the board more power over port pilots, especially more influence over increasing tariffs imposed on ships pilots bring into the Port of Galveston.
Port officials argued to legislators that Galveston was the only port in Texas without control over pilots and without power to veto rate increases. They asked for parity with those other ports.
In March, state Sen. Larry Taylor filed a bill proposing changes to the Board of Pilot Commissioners that fell far short of what wharves board trustees had voted to pursue.
Instead of offering parity with other Texas ports, it offered to make the executive director of the Port of Galveston a non-voting member of the Board of Pilot Commissioners.
At its meeting in March, the wharves board decided not to support the bill and asked state Sen. Larry Taylor not to pursue it any further. Galveston Mayor Jim Yarbrough reasoned that it would not be worthwhile for the port to get what amounted to a half-measure, and then ask for more changes during the 2021 legislative session.
ACCUSATIONS
In the months since that failure, O’Rourke has accused Rees of colluding with the pilots to subvert the bill his board had voted to pursue and of lying about how the weaker bill came to be.
“I don’t think he’s qualified to do the job,” O’Rourke said. “I think there’s been enough documentation to show that the things he’s doing is inappropriate.”
O’Rourke asserts Rees intentionally acceded to the changes in order to put himself, and not the board, in a more influential position, and that he hired a lobbyist to help him achieve that aim.
“He went behind the back of the port, hired a lobbyist, spent public money to promote himself over the act that we had voted in October to have parity,” O’Rourke said on Wednesday. “The full board voted unanimously to have parity.
“If he didn’t do it intentionally, and he was that naive to think that he could go out and do it and do it on his own, I feel sorry for him.”
The port approved its legislative agenda, including the call for power over tariff increases and equality with other ports, in October.
Rees denies he changed the bill to suit himself and said Taylor had suggested the weaker bill as a compromise.
In a March 20 email to trustees, Rees said the pilots opposed the port’s proposal “due to mistrust of the Port’s Chairman” and that being named an ex officio member would be a “step in the right direction.”
O’Rourke asserts Rees abandoned the bill his board had voted to seek and then attempted to mislead the board about what the weaker bill would achieve.
Rees did hire a lobbyist — Warner Seale Public Affairs — to assist the port on legislative issues, apparently without informing the wharves board he had done so.
The port’s bylaws allow the executive director to hire consultants without board permission as long as the cost is not more than $50,000.
When Rees hired the firm, he signed a contract that would have paid $64,000 over a 16-month period, officials said.
The contract was canceled before the firm was paid more than the $50,000 limit.
O’Rourke said the contract was illegal, even though the spending had not passed the limit.
Rees on Thursday said he made a mistake by not reading the contract and not realizing that its terms exceeded his limits.
FIGHTING
O’Rourke’s criticisms of Rees have not gone unheard at the port, or outside of it. O’Rourke has made his displeasure and suspicions about the lobby failure known, and both men had met multiple times in efforts to mend fences.
The meetings seem to have done little to ease the tensions, although O’Rourke has not made accusations against Rees during public port meetings and made his first on-the-record comments about his disagreements with Rees this week.
In a statement to The Daily News, Rees declined to answer direct questions about O’Rourke’s claims that Rees scuttled the parity bill, lied or acted illegally.
“Every person has the right to express their opinion,” Rees said. “It is unfortunate that this distraction originated from one member of our board and this trustee chose to air the statements in a forum other than the board room where all trustees could equally voice their opinions.”
HISTORY
This isn’t the first time O’Rourke has found himself in a battle with top port officials, though historically he has been on the outside looking in.
O’Rourke, a former president of International Longshoremen’s Association Local 20, has often questioned how port officials spent public money, and leveled numerous allegations of wrongdoing over the course of 30 years.
In the late 1990s, O’Rourke publicly questioned how former Port General Manager Ernest Connor used travel funds, and elicited an apology and a $25,000 payment from the Wharves Board after Connor responded by accusing O’Rourke of sexually harassing port employees. Connor was fired after a forensic audit into misuse of port funds.
In 2009, O’Rourke sued the port and multiple port officials, claiming port police engaged in a shakedown scheme against porters who moved luggage on and off cruise ships. The lawsuit was dismissed in 2013.
In 2010, the former port Finance Director Wayne Byrd was placed on administrative leave after O’Rourke and his wife, former wharves Trustee Charlotte O’Rourke, claimed he lied about the use of $2,000 in port funds spent immediately after Hurricane Ike. Byrd retired a month after the allegations surfaced.
In 2011, John Eckel, then a former chairman of the port’s governing board, in a public port meeting lambasted Ted and Charlotte O’Rourke for what he called a campaign to oust then Port Director Steve Cernak.
The O’Rourkes had filed hundreds of public records requests as they scrutinized Cernak’s expenses and management.
O’Rourke in 2016 was nominated to the wharves board by Galveston Mayor Jim Yarbrough and was elected to the chairmanship in a 4-3 vote in June 2017.
BOARD OPINIONS
The bylaw change on the May 28 agenda does not propose removing O’Rourke from his chairmanship. But wharves board members reached Friday did not share O’Rourke’s strong feelings about Rees’ actions.
“It’s real important that the chairman clarify that he’s speaking for himself and not the board,” said Shannon, the wharves board vice chairman. “As chairman, you’re usually the spokesperson for the board, and in this case, I think it’s quite the contrary, and he’s speaking for himself alone.”
Other members declined to comment about the conflict.
“Under Ted’s tenure as chair, and Roger’s tenure as executive director, we’ve made exceptional progress,” said trustee Todd Sullivan. “I think that’s something that needs to be celebrated.”
Trustee Harry Maxwell, who officials said proposed the bylaw change, did not respond to a request for comment on Friday.
Rees too has downplayed O’Rourke’s criticisms and power.
“He’s just one member of the board,” Rees said. “What I have to focus on is that the board is very supportive of me.”
The wharves board is scheduled to meet at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.