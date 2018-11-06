LEAGUE CITY
In the first city election since Hurricane Harvey damaged 8,000 homes in League City in 2017, incumbent Pat Hallisey handily defeated newcomer opponent Sebastian Lofaro on Tuesday to claim a second term as mayor.
Voters handed Hallisey the win over Lofaro, a self-employed software engineer, with 19,166 votes to Lofaro’s 8,746 votes, according to complete but unofficial returns.
The incumbent winner is a two-time mayor who was last elected in 2016 and has been active in local politics for years. After leading the city in the months after Hurricane Harvey, Hallisey suffered a heart attack and had to undergo amputation of a leg related to the heart attack.
In two years in office, Hallisey returned civility and stability to the League City council, which has sometimes had members engaged in bitter political and personal fights, he said.
Hallisey’s re-election led a League City election season that was quieter than others in recent memory, in part because of Hurricane Harvey, candidates said.
Both residents and most political challengers in Galveston County’s biggest city were focused on the same topics, such as drainage and traffic, they said.
Hurricane Harvey in August 2017 dropped more than 50 inches of rain on some parts of League City, overwhelming drainage systems and leaving many residents with flooded homes.
The city’s other races saw incumbent Councilman Nick Long topple his opponent Ange Mertens for the Position 7 spot, while former council member Andy Mann won the Position 1 seat over newcomer and educator Traci Jacobs.
Long finished with 62.8 percent of the vote to Mertens’ 37.1 percent, according to complete but unofficial returns. Mann won 13,300 votes to Jacobs’ 11,133 to take the Position 1 spot, according to complete but unofficial returns.
Incumbent Hank Dugie, running unopposed, garnered 21,156 votes for the Position 2 spot, according to complete but unofficial returns.
Meanwhile, the Position 6 race will go to a runoff after none of the three candidates finished with more than 50 percent of the vote.
Engineer Chad Tressler led the group with 11,274 votes, or 46.7 percent; while Chris Gross, a teacher, finished second with 6,568 votes, or 27.3 percent; and Silvio Vincenzo, a mortgage banker, ended with 6,277 votes, or 26 percent, according to complete but unofficial returns.
Tressler and Gross will advance to a runoff election on Dec. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.