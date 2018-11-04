GALVESTON
People wanting to visit Galveston Island State Park have about a year before it’s shut down for a long-planned, major renovation that might take about three years.
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department plans to close the park in late 2019 for a ground-up rebuild that will take about 36 months to complete, officials said.
The renovations were announced in 2014, and will be paid for by a $10 million grant awarded to the state as part a settlement over the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico.
The project will replace nearly all the facilities in the 94-acre state park between FM 3005 and the Gulf of Mexico, said Jeff Johnson, the parks department project manager who is overseeing the project.
“It’s very exciting,” he said. “It’s very unusual for us to have a relatively blank slate for us to work from.”
The first part of the rebuild will involve ripping up roads and parking lots, he said. After that, the state will start with the non-road projects, Johnson said.
New construction will include campsites with electrical hookups and furnishings; dune crossings; elevated tent platforms; a food truck plaza and a concession area where visitors can rent camping gear or other items to use on the beach.
The department also will build a new headquarters building on the beach side and restore or create wetlands around the park.
Plans for the park have been underway since it was flooded and badly damaged by Hurricane Ike in 2008, Johnson said.
Construction has been delayed both because of a lack of funding — which was solved by the oil spill grant — and because of complicated planning details that the parks department and the Texas Department of Transportation had to work out, he said.
“It seems crazy, but it just takes a while,” he said.
The Deepwater Horizon oil spill in April 2010 released 4.9 million barrels of oil, about 210 million gallons, into the Gulf of Mexico. While little oil ended up on the Texas coast, the state still received some of an $18.5 billion settlement that BP, for which the rig was operating, reached with the U.S. government in 2015.
The park project was among the first Texas projects proposed and was approved even before the final settlement was reached.
Reconstruction of the park will take up to 36 months, Johnson said. During that time, the park area will not be open, although visitors will still be able to access the beach areas adjacent to the park, Johnson said.
“The plan is to give people time to enjoy part of the summer, the early summer, there in 2019,” he said. “Then in late summer, we’ll be closing up shop for a while and saying ‘see you on the other side.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.