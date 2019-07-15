GALVESTON
The beach side of Galveston Island State Park will stay open longer than previously predicted after a delay pushed back the start date of a multi-year project to renovate the park.
The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department originally announced the beach side of the 94-acre island state park, 14901 FM 3005, would close July 15. Spanning FM 3005, the park has both a beach and a bay side, which are popular for bird watching, boating and fishing.
The $10 million, two-year project will now begin after Labor Day, according to the department. Until Sept. 3, the park will continue to accept beachside day visitors and overnight reservations, according to the department.
The money to renovate the park is coming from a legal settlement over the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico.
Delays often happen, spokeswoman Stephanie Garcia said.
"As the contracts for various parts of the work have been finalized and other parts of the work have been evaluated in more detail, it was determined that the actual work would not begin until the beginning of September, enabling us to move back the anticipated closure date," Garcia said.
The project's total anticipated timeline has also been shortened from three years to two years, a result of getting more specific estimates from contractors, Garcia said. How long the project actually takes will have to do, in part, with weather delays, she said.
The massive project includes development of new roads, boardwalks, dune crossings, campsites, restrooms and a headquarters building, according to the department.
People whose reservations had been canceled should expect the department to contact them about making new reservations, officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.