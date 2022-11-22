Raimer resigned Aug. 22 after having been placed on administrative leave for undisclosed reasons Aug. 8.
A popular and widely respected island resident and physician, Raimer was the subject of a whistleblower complaint and an investigation was underway when he resigned, UT System officials have said.
The exact nature of the complaint has not been revealed to the public and system officials have contested release of public records sought in effort to answer that question.
Raimer said he was fired as a result of a “witch hunt gone wrong” and that even he didn’t know the exact rationale.
System officials have disputed that, saying Raimer had been fully informed of the complaint against him and chose to resign rather than allow the investigation to move forward.
The system announced the national search Sept. 30 and at the time said it would provide a website allowing people to track its progress, to comment about the search and to nominate candidates.
The website, which went live Friday, also lists members of a Presidential Search Advisory Committee, which includes medical branch faculty and staff, a student and two men prominent in Galveston.
The community members are John Kelso, president of both the Sealy & Smith Foundation and J.W. Kelso Co., and Ross Moody, chairman of National Western Life Group.
Faculty and staff members are José D. Rojas, associate professor and chair of Respiratory Care in the School of Health Professions; Shannan L. Rossi, associate professor in the departments of Microbiology and Immunology and Pathology in the Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences; Matthew Dacso, associate professor in the Division of General Internal Medicine, Department of Internal Medicine, and interim chairman of the Department of Emerging Disease and Global Health in the School of Medicine; Majka B. Woods, vice dean for Academic Affairs in the School of Medicine; and Tilly Clark, assistant director of Special Use Facilities in the Office of the President.
Madeline Rock, a student in the School of Medicine also serves on the committee, along with Thomas J. Purgason, immediate past president of the School of Medicine Alumni Association, the presidents of the UT M.D. Anderson Cancer Center and the UT Health Science Center in San Antonio and regents Janiece Longoria, Jodie Lee Jiles and Christina Melton Crain.
John Zerwas, UT System executive vice chancellor for Health Affairs, chairs the committee.
Raimer led the medical branch through the COVID pandemic, tricky vaccination requirements and the continued $133 million renovation of John Sealy Hospital.
He is only the fifth person to be a medical branch president since the position was created in 1967.
Raimer attended graduate school at the medical branch. In the 1970s, he opened a private pediatric practice in Galveston. His practice became affiliated with the medical branch in 1993.
