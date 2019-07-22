Galveston College Regent Armin Cantini has been elected to the board of directors of the Community College Association of Texas Trustees.
The organization serves community colleges by training trustees through webinars, education programs and an annual conference, focusing on best community college practices and programs, according to the college.
Cantini is serving a second six-year term on the Galveston College board. He previously served as chairman of the board. He was a founding member of the Galveston College Foundation and helped establish a community endowment for universal access, according to the college.
Cantini and his wife Gail have been supporters of the Galveston College nursing program and endowed the Lynn Levin Cantini Nursing Assistance Fund, the college said.
Cantini also serves as a member of the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board’s Community College Leadership Council.
Cantini’s new appointment came at the most recent annual conference of the association in Austin where, in his remarks, he said he is proud that “everyone is coming together to speak with one voice regarding community college issues in Austin and in Washington,” the college said.
— Kathryn Eastburn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.