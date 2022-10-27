League City Police Complaint

League City residents Randy and Rachael Hall assert they were harassed and unjustly arrested at their home by League City police officers.

 STUART

VILLANUEVA/

The Daily News

LEAGUE CITY

Citing a potentially awkward situation, organizers of the annual Holiday in the Park this month dropped consideration of prominent developer Randy Hall and his wife, Rachael, as grand marshals of the event because of the couple's $25 million lawsuit against the city.

