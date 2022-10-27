Citing a potentially awkward situation, organizers of the annual Holiday in the Park this month dropped consideration of prominent developer Randy Hall and his wife, Rachael, as grand marshals of the event because of the couple's $25 million lawsuit against the city.
The December event, which features a children's parade, pet parade and grand night parade, is marking its 25th anniversary this year and as grand marshals the Halls would have led parades. Holiday in the Park isn't a city event.
Randy Hall said Thursday he and his wife earlier this month received a text message from Janice Hallisey, wife to Mayor Pat Hallisey, alerting them they no longer were being considered as grand marshals.
Janice Hallisey in the text message said: “Morning, with the unfortunate turn of events, I think it best that we consider the grand marshal idea for the Holiday in the Park parade for another year.”
“I thought I was doing what would be in the best interest of the city,” Janice Hallisey said Thursday.
But the Halls see it as payback for their lawsuit against the city.
“The text was surprising to us," Randy Hall said. "We didn’t expect what we are considering retaliation.
"But we understand that this is the position they have taken.”
The Halls were arrested in front of their children, handcuffed, photographed, fingerprinted and detained for more than eight hours in the city jail over circumstances stemming from a fender-bender in a gym parking lot Sept. 2.
The lawsuit asserts the Halls’ rights under the First, Fourth, Fifth and 14th Amendments of the U.S. Constitution were violated during the arrest. It argues the violations occurred because the Halls were never shown copies of the warrants for their arrest nor informed of their Miranda rights during the arrest or booking into the city jail.
Rachael Hall, who was involved in the accident, was arrested for “accident involving damage to vehicle over $200.”
Randy Hall was charged with “interference with police duties,” and arrested in his home.
Charges against Randy Hall have been dropped, but the charges against Rachael Hall still are being pursued.
Police alleged Randy Hall committed interference when an officer was at their residence to question Rachael Hall about the accident.
Rachael Hall called Randy Hall to speak with the officer. Randy Hall told the officer to leave unless he had a warrant.
Hallisey said she initially thought the 25th anniversary of the parade would be the perfect opportunity for the Halls to participate as grand marshal at the event. But after the arrests and lawsuit, she thought the Halls might not be comfortable participating in the event.
Grand marshals at the event usually are longtime residents of League City.
Randy Hall is the grandson of Walter Hall, after whom parks and schools in the city are named.
“They have been so angry with the city lately,” Janice Hallisey said. “I was just trying to make it easier for them.”
If the Halls still wanted to participate, they would have responded to the text message to discuss the decision, she said.
“They are throwing stabs at me,” she said. “I waited 25 years to invite them.”
