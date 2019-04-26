GALVESTON
Nature tourists coming to Galveston Island to observe its abundant bird life will now have a new birding destination, the Oppenheimer Bird Observatory at Artist Boat’s Coastal Heritage Preserve on the island’s west end.
Located near the intersection of Stewart Road and Settegast Road, the observatory is the first access point on the preserve’s near-700 acres that will be open to the public without a guide.
“We had over 6,000 visitors to the preserve last year,” said Artist Boat’s Executive Director Karla Klay. “Providing education programming is providing public access.”
The observatory has been part of the nonprofit’s plans for the site for seven years. It will be dedicated in a celebration ceremony on Sunday.
The preserve is located on the Great Texas Coastal Birding Trail. The observatory’s spacious bird blind will allow visitors to simply pull off the road and enjoy nature’s sights, Klay said.
“It overlooks our freshwater wetland, you can see the bay from there and you can see the gulf,” Klay said. “Settegast has been birded for decades from the road, now there’s a point of access where people can directly pull off the road and get out to view birds. That’s something you see frequently on the lower Texas coast from Rockport down.”
Sunday’s celebration will honor the project’s key sponsors and the observatory’s namesake, the Edward and Helen Oppenheimer Foundation. Through efforts of family members on the island, the foundation donated $30,000 several years back to finance the building of the bird observatory.
The open building, designed to integrate quietly into the natural environment, was planned and built by students in the University of Texas School of Architecture.
“This is their third project for us,” Klay said. “They did our kayak pavilion, they did our outdoor classroom that we use when we have educational programs on the preserve.”
Students and their professor met with stakeholders on site, came up with an initial design, presented it, tweaked it, built it from components, shipped it to the coast from Austin, then put it together on the building site, all in one semester, Klay said.
The new observatory will be equipped with a permeable parking pad, native plantings to shield birds from people, a gate, interpretive and informative signage, a donation box and a chalkboard on which birders can share information about what they saw on their visit.
A one-mile trail for birders to walk surrounds the birding area of the preserve, Klay said.
Sunday’s grand reveal party will feature an improvisational jazz composition, “Music for the Birds,” by musician Bill Solley, a toast with specially concocted Roseate Spoonbill champagne cocktails and words from keynote speaker Kelly de Schaun of the Galveston Park Board.
Numerous local and business sponsors have already made donations to provide for amenities at the bird observatory and will be honored on Sunday.
New sponsors are always welcome, Klay said.
“This cost more than we anticipated,” Klay said. “We have to figure out how to open and close the gate daily, we have to pay the port-a-let fee and get the trail mowed regularly. The whole preserve requires maintenance, removing invasive species and keeping up fences, roads and trails. You no longer just set it aside, you have to maintain wilderness with your hands.”
“It’s a $9.5 million view,” Klay said, referring to the amount of funds Artist Boat had to raise to purchase the land for the Coastal Heritage Preserve. “We hope people enjoy it.”
