CLEAR LAKE SHORES
Clear Lake Shores, without a city administrator since February, plans to hire one by September, officials said.
City council went into executive session Tuesday night to continue its review of five unnamed finalists, Mayor pro tem Amanda Fenwick said.
“We hope to conduct interviews at the end of this month and have someone in place in August or early September,” she said.
The search for a new city administrator comes after council members voted to end the employment of City Administrator George Jones in February. Jones’ salary was $93,000 for his position, city officials said.
The city and Jones in March agreed to a separation package of $61,034.37, which includes six months of pay and benefits, officials said.
Council members said Jones had been ill and Mayor Michael McNamara had been doing much of his job since November 2017.
The city council agreed it would hire one city employee to handle both administrative duties and economic development tasks.
Ron Cox Consulting will help with the search, Mayor Mike McNamara said.
“We have considered a number of candidates and have narrowed it down to a few,” he said. “We plan to start interviewing selected candidates later this month. It will likely be some time in September when we have someone in place.”
McNamara would not comment about the finalists.
Council is seeking someone who can represent the city well, councilman Kurt Otten said.
“George Jones had a lot of the attributes we are looking for now,” he said. “We are a small city but we have a lot going on. It’s about keeping everyone informed properly and that’s what we are looking for in applicants.”
