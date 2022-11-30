GALVESTON
The University of Texas Medical Branch has been awarded a project worth up to $87.4 million for the development of a vaccine to fight advanced and emerging viruses that threaten members of the armed forces.
Institutions such as the U.S. Department of Defense’s Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority are funding the project.
The project, in part, is meant to develop vaccines for military personnel against two deadly viruses — Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever virus and the Nipah virus.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has clearly demonstrated a shift in vaccination approaches, where RNA-based vaccines were instrumental in rapidly addressing the global need for a vaccine,” Dr. Robert Cross, co-principal investigator at the medical branch, said.
Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever virus and the Nipah virus usually are transmitted from animals to people and also can be transmitted among infected humans through close contact with bodily fluids, the medical branch said.
Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever virus, found in Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Asia, is transmitted by ticks to a variety of domestic and wild animals, such as cattle, sheep, goats and rabbits, the medical branch said.
Hemorrhagic fever viruses can cause internal bleeding and frequently lead to organ failure and death. Death rates range from 9 percent to as high as 50 percent, the medical branch said.
Nipah virus is commonly passed to humans from pigs and fruit bats and can cause severe respiratory disease. Outbreaks are common in the regions of Asia, with death occurring 61 percent of the time, the medical branch said.
There are no approved vaccines for these potentially lethal viruses, the medical branch said.
The medical branch teamed with HDT Bio Corp., which is a developer of immunotherapy medicines for infectious disease and cancer, officials said.
Seattle-based HDT Bio Corp. will be allocated $49 million for the development of the vaccine candidates.
“We are grateful to the Department of Defense and the U.S. Department of Health and Human services for their support,” Steve Reed, CEO of HDT Bio, said.
The goal is to protect military personnel and America from biological threats, Reed said.
“An important mission of the Galveston National Laboratory is to develop medical countermeasures to combat highly lethal pathogens,”
medical branch co-principal investigator Dr. Thomas Geisbert said.
