TEXAS CITY
Samurai Scientists from Texas City’s Roosevelt-Wilson Elementary School proved to be formidable opponents at the VEX Robotics World Championship competition last weekend in Louisville, Kentucky.
Five fourth-graders, in their first year of robotics instruction at their school, won the VEX IQ Innovate Award, top honors for their ability to implement an effective and efficient robot design process. The team competed against some 400 other teams in its age group.
Their teacher, school librarian Ricci Rodgers, said winning the top award was a “surreal” experience.
“It was just thrilling to watch them,” Rodgers said. “They had to have supervision, but really they just flew and did it on their own.”
For the competition, the Samurai Scientists had to keep clear, complete and organized documentation of their robot design process in an engineering notebook. When team members went before judges, they were interviewed in depth to demonstrate their understanding of the process and to explain how they developed their game strategy and robot design, Rodgers said.
“The kids were able to prove that they understood the whole engineering design process,” Rodgers said.
Also rising to the top was Texas City High School student Keilan Levesque who won the World Champion Design Award at the VEX competition for the robot he designed and built under the supervision of instructor James Jobe, coordinator of the burgeoning robotics program at Texas City Independent School District.
Jobe accompanied 15 Texas City High School robotics competitors to Louisville. The team qualified four out of a total 584 robots in the high school competition, making it the sixth largest competitor among schools from around the world and a reflection of the growth and success of robotics in the district, spokeswoman Melissa Tortorici said.
The design award won by Levesque, a senior, was a formidable accomplishment, Jobe said.
“Design is a big, big deal,” Jobe said. “It’s the biggest award you can win within the division. I had a lot of confidence in his ability to win this thing.”
For a high school senior, winning at a major VEX competition can be an important résumé builder, Jobe said. Companies like UPS, Tesla and others know VEX robotics and when they see that students have excelled at competitions like this one, can gauge a potential employee’s skills to a degree.
Absorbing the principles of the engineering design process and using it in the rest of their studies as well as their lives is a reward of studying robotics in elementary school, Rodgers said.
“We looked at different processes used in engineering design and settled on one that teaches students to ask, research, imagine, plan, implement, test, create and improve, in that order,” Rodgers said.
For most of the students, this was their first time on a plane traveling away from home, and they had to use those skills to manage eating out and staying within budget at Taco Bell, Rodgers said.
“It goes right down to their studies and everything they do,” she said. “They internalize the design process to everything.”
Texas City plans to expand robotics to all its elementary schools and the Roosevelt-Wilson team’s success will bolster that effort, Jobe said.
