HITCHCOCK
The man found dead Monday in Highland Bayou had drowned, according to the Galveston County Medical Examiner's Office.
Levan Jones, 34, who was pulled from the bayou near state Highway 6 and Main Street, apparently had not been injured before he drowned, said John "D.J." Florence, assistant medical examiner.
"We didn't see anything indicating trauma in the autopsy," Florence said.
The medical examiner had taken samples for toxicology screening, which would take about two weeks to complete, Florence said.
Police Chief Wilmon Smith said he didn't want to speculate about how Jones had ended up in the bayou.
It was unclear whether Jones was a residents of the city, but he had relatives there, Smith said.
