GALVESTON
The island is back to blue this weekend.
Beginning Thursday evening, Houston TV stations began to take note of the blue-green hues in the Gulf of Mexico, and social media was atwitter about it.
“It’s a weekend miracle,” wrote ABC 13 anchor Steven Romo.
“Who keeps dropping blue dye in the water at Galveston beach?” another person wrote.
The headlines are almost a repeat of the blue water fever that happened earlier this summer when a hurricane in the eastern Gulf of Mexico changed currents off the Galveston coast, sucking the sediment that usually colors the water off the island farther toward Florida.
The result was crystal clear water that glittered for a couple days before the storm passed, and the Gulf of Mexico returned to its murky status quo.
Photos of the phenomenon spread quickly online, causing an unusually busy summer weekend from June 1 to June 3, as people apparently sought out the blue water.
The Galveston Island Park Board of Trustees recorded a 103 percent increase above the normal weekend at its beach parks over the first weekend of June, spokeswoman Mary Beth Bassett said.
Bassett had conducted a half-dozen media interviews about the Gulf and the beaches by Friday afternoon, which might prompt a surge in visitors this weekend, she said.
“I do anticipate an increase in visitors because it is going viral,” she said.
The interview blitz is a pleasant change from past viral summertime stories about the island, which often are more unpleasant reports of bacteria, sharks, snakes or epic amounts of seaweed.
But there’s no hurricane to explain the recent round of the blues. The most likely reason for the Gulf’s glass sheen is a series of mostly windless days this week that allowed the sediment that normally colors the water to settle, said Sean Luchs, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in League City.
“In general, it’s because of the lack of wind and the lack of rain and maybe a change in the current,” Luchs said.
Winds on the island mostly were expected to stay calm Friday evening and Saturday morning, but pick up again on Saturday evening, Luchs said. This likely will bring back the brown water.
The weekend temperature on the island will be mostly hot, with the heat index approaching 102 degrees, according to the weather service.
