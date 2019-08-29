GALVESTON
A Galveston fuel storage operator plans to run a 50,000-barrel-a-day crude processing facility to make ship fuel as the maritime industry prepares for a significant tightening of emission standards.
Texas International Terminals, 4800 Old Port Industrial Road, announced Wednesday it would begin producing low-sulfur ship fuel compliant with new standards for what company executives said is an undersupplied market.
The new standards, which take effect in 2020, reduce the amount of sulfur allowable in ship fuel, according to the International Maritime Organization, a special agency of the United Nations.
Sulfur emissions can cause respiratory problems in humans and can cause acid rain, according to the organization.
The amount of allowable sulfur in fuel oil will drop in January from 3.5 percent to 0.5 percent, according to the organization.
The new standards are meant to clean up ship emissions, said Todd Sullivan, president of Texas International Terminals, which is owned by Sullivan Interests.
But the market isn’t ready for the shift, Sullivan said.
“There’s not enough IMO 2020-compliant ship fuel available in the marketplace,” Sullivan said.
This operation will supply the region with the compliant ship fuel, Sullivan said.
The new operation will add an additional component to a processing facility already operating at Texas International Terminal, Sullivan said.
“We were already buying and blending components, and we are adding a step in the process that will make a lower sulfur fuel,” Sullivan said.
It will not be a large-scale industrial facility such as those operating on the mainland, he said.
“It’s not a refinery in the sense that you see in Houston and Texas City,” Sullivan said.
The company already has been supplying fuel to the Houston and Galveston region, Sullivan said.
