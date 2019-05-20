LEAGUE CITY
Protesters turned out Monday in support of a 17-year-old student who was suspended from school by Clear Creek school officials who said he smelled of marijuana.
A group of about 20 people from several local branches of the NAACP, Democratic Women of Galveston County and other supporters of James Collins gathered before a trustees’ meeting Monday evening to protest an April decision upholding the suspension, the inequality in how discipline is administered, and the district’s failure to turn over video of an appeal hearing, they said.
“This sort of injustice is happening not just in Clear Creek High School, but all over the district and across the nation,” said Willie Moore, of Dickinson. “They’re basing their decision off of someone’s sense of smell, not a test”
Clear Creek High School junior James Collins was suspended after failing a field sobriety test, district officials said.
Collins’ family appealed a decision to place him in a disciplinary alternative education program and accused school district officials of racial discrimination.
“We want to make sure we shine a light on what happened,” said Kimberley Yancy, president of the NAACP Dickinson-Bay Area Unit.
Protestors assembled in front of the district administration building holding signs accusing the district of having a color problem.
“We’ve got to support our own,” said C.J. Yancy, a student at La Marque High School, who attended Monday’s protest. “The things they do to black people in this district — suspending him for smelling like weed is not fair. We just want justice.”
Collins’ family has filed several appeals with the school district since his January suspension, arguing that the student later took a drug test that came back negative and that the administration is biased against him.
The school board in April upheld the administration’s decision after discussing the matter in executive session, according to the district’s general counsel.
But members of Collins’ family have criticized the district for failing to turn over an audio recording of the hearing for their review.
The district can’t turn over a recording because the audio device officials used malfunctioned and didn’t record, said Leila Sarmecanic, the district’s general counsel, in a May 2 letter to Collins’ mother, NyKisha Owens.
Although Collins had run-ins with Clear Creek High School administrators before, matters took a serious turn in September, his mother, Owens, said.
Owens received a call about Collins from school officials who, she said, gave conflicting information before eventually telling her he was being suspended over a sexual harassment investigation, for which he would ultimately miss seven football games and spend 13 days in disciplinary school.
But the district attorney’s office never brought any charges, Owens argued.
“Although we understand there were no charges brought forward, the CCHS administration feels that through our investigation to date, the above behavior occurred,” Principal Jamey Majewski wrote to Owens in an Oct. 22 email.
After months of appeals, however, Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Education Karen Engle eventually overturned Collins’ suspension and promised the family that the administration would not retaliate against him, Owens said.
Then, on Jan. 18, Collins attended a basketball game with a friend, Owens said. Shortly after arriving, an administrator told the two they smelled of marijuana and had a Galveston County Sheriff’s Office deputy perform a field sobriety test, consisting of standing on one leg and watching a finger, among other things, Collins said.
Officials claimed Collins failed the test, according to his family. The district has declined to comment about the matter, citing student privacy laws.
The school’s administration then placed Collins back at the disciplinary school for 30 days, despite the fact that a Jan. 26 drug test came back negative on an initial screening, Owens said.
