Horse and mule-drawn wagons along with riders on horseback passed through Galveston County on Saturday as riders with the Texas Independence Trail Riders Association passed through on their annual trek leading up to the Houston Rodeo.
The riders began the day at Highland Bayou Park in La Marque and concluded at Jack Brooks Park in Hitchcock, making several stops along the way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.