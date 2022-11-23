DICKINSON
Dickinson residents with the help of a non-governmental organization recently took part in the second of four cleanups along a 2-mile stretch of road.
Dickinson was chosen to be among 16 cities across 14 states to undergo a year-long clean-up initiative in collaboration with the Dr. Shri Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Pratishthan organization, the Texas Department of Transportation and Adopt-A-Highway.
The nationwide clean-up drive is part of the centennial celebration of the birth of Shri Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari, an Indian guru and social reformer.
The Dickinson cleanup takes place in four parts, with the first held July 10 and the most recent on Oct. 9. Two more are planned for March 5 and May 14.
The clean-ups are held on a 2-mile stretch of Spruce Drive, from FM 517 to Holly Street in Dickinson.
“We were able to pick up nine bags of trash during our most recent pick-up,” organizer Ruturaj Patil said. “This is a little less than the average of 10. The organization wants to help reduce litter and save money for the communities as part of Dr. Shri’s vision.”
The organization was founded on Oct. 8, 1943 and now is driven by more than 1 million volunteers worldwide who strive to continue Dharmadhikari's legacy, Patil said. The organization runs blood-donation drives, cleanliness drives, tree planting and conservation drives, conserving natural water reservoirs, assisting hearing-impaired children with free hearing-aids and free adult and children’s literacy classes.
A mega health camp in 2013, which was organized by the group in India, entered the Guinness World Records as the largest health camp benefiting 152,000 people attended by 1,571 doctors and 5,000 paramedics in a single day.
“This is more than just a clean-up program, it is our opportunity to teach about land-stewardship and how we can protect and care for our environment,” Patil said.
