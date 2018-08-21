A Galveston County man is suing the health district, asserting he was diagnosed with hepatitis C after visiting a dental clinic officials closed in February because of concerns with infection and sanitation controls.
Timothy Burton filed suit against the Galveston County Health District in the 56th District Court, asserting he was a patient at its dental clinic from March 2015 to April 2018.
“Specifically, plaintiff received dental care at the facility, including a deep cleaning, which involved removing plaque and tartar from the surface of the teeth and from the pocket area between the teeth and gums using dental scaling instruments,” according to the lawsuit.
Health district officials in March announced thousands of patients might have been exposed to infectious diseases at the Coastal Health & Wellness clinic in Texas City.
After receiving a letter about the possible contamination, Burton received testing and learned he was infected with hepatitis C, according to the lawsuit.
Doctors told Burton he needed to be placed on a treatment schedule, which includes $85,000 a year of medication, the lawsuit asserts.
Health district officials were negligent for not ensuring qualified personnel handled health care, the lawsuit asserts.
Health officials closed clinics in Galveston and Texas City after inspectors from the Joint Commission, an accreditation group, identified 11 “threat to life issues” at the Texas City clinic, most of them related to sanitation.
The lawsuit does not say exactly how much it is seeking in damages.
Houston-based Scott Greenlee is representing Burton. The defendants have not yet responded to the suit, court records show.
GUN DISPUTE
A Central Texas man is suing a Pennsylvania man in Galveston County courts, asserting he gave the man a gun to work on and paid him about $5,500 for the upgrades, but never received the gun back.
Micah Kehtel filed suit against Massimo Gera, otherwise known as Max Gera, in the Galveston County Court at Law No. 3, asserting in July 2016 he sent the Pennsylvania man a check for $2,750 and supplies to highly customize his .44-caliber pistol.
Gera then contacted Kehtel in April 2017 to tell him the gun was finished and Kehtel sent a second check with the remaining $2,750 balance for the work, according to the lawsuit.
Gera deposited both checks, but Kehtel never received the gun, the lawsuit asserts.
Kehtel is a Leon County resident and the lawsuit doesn’t say why it was filed in Galveston County.
League City-based Frederick Fuhr is representing Kehtel, court records show.
The defendant has not yet responded to the suit, court records show.
SLAIN BICYCLIST UPDATE
The woman charged in connection with the death of a bicyclist in June and the owner of the car she was driving have responded to a civil lawsuit by generally denying the accusations and asserting the lawsuit is barred by a statute of limitations.
Gerilyn Weberlein and fellow defendant Joseph Schmal filed the pro se response Monday in the 212th District Court.
The response does not explain why the suit is barred by the statute of limitations.
Sean O’Rourke, an attorney representing the family of Marco Pena Beltran, 23, who died in a hospital from a head injury suffered in a June 4 crash, previously filed suit against Weberlein and Schmal, seeking more than $1 million in damages.
Weberlein, 51, was charged June 5 with intoxicated assault with a vehicle causing significant bodily injury in connection with Marco Pena Beltran’s death, court records show.
The June 27 filing is the first legal action against Schmal, who is the owner of the car Weberlein was driving during the accident, according to the lawsuit.
Beltran was killed June 4 after being hit by a car on 69th Street, police said. Weberlein is accused of striking Beltran and another 23-year-old man, police said.
Weberlein told police she had only had one beer before the wreck, but officers who interviewed her at the scene said they could smell alcohol on her breath, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The car was traveling between 35 mph and 45 mph when it hit the bicyclists from behind, according to the police report. Beltran went through the windshield of the car, according to the report.
Beltran died in the hospital.
TRIALS THIS WEEK
Two trials are set for Galveston County courts this week, Assistant Criminal District Attorney Bill Reed, the felony division chief, said.
The 56th District Court will host a jury to hear evidence against John Simon Kouloumoundras, 38, on one count of theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000.
The 212th District Court will host a jury to hear evidence against Jose Mandujano, 64, on one count of driving while intoxicated third or more.
