HITCHCOCK
Hitchcock commissioners voted unanimously Friday to hire Wilmon Smith as the city’s new police chief, completing a half-year search.
Smith, an investigator for the Harris County District Attorney’s Office and a former lieutenant for the Texas Department of Public Safety, was selected for the job during a special meeting.
Although he wasn’t present at Friday’s meeting, commissioners sang his praises.
“I was fascinated,” said Commissioner Fard Abdullah. “Mr. Smith has been all over the state with the DPS, confronting drugs, doing work on the border and in other divisions. Just to look at him, you couldn’t tell he was in dangerous situations, and everyone always speaks very highly of him.”
“I thank the Lord,” Mayor Dorothy Childress said. “How did we get this? I feel like he just stood out; I feel like something so good is coming our way.”
Smith is scheduled to be sworn in as police chief during a ceremony next Friday at noon at Great St. Matthews Baptist Church in Hitchcock. He wasn’t immediately available for comment.
Commissioners interviewed both Smith and Donald Rhodes, the police chief of Silsbee, last Friday during a special meeting. Smith, who was present at that meeting, had more than a dozen friends and relatives show up in support of his hiring last week.
All the candidates commissioners considered would have been a great choice, Mayor Pro-tem Randy Strickland said.
“I thought we had some real great candidates,” he said. “Everyone we looked at was good people.”
Wilmon will earn an annual salary of $72,000, Strickland said.
Smith will take the place of Interim Police Chief Mike Allen, who has been filling the top position since Childress controversially fired former Chief John Hamm last summer.
Smith’s hiring during the meeting on Friday was followed immediately by an executive session in which commissioners interviewed two finalists for the open city administrator position. The finalists for that job are Jonathan Batt, a human resources executive from Colorado, and Marie Gelles, the city administrator of Castroville.
A hiring decision for that position is expected in the coming weeks, officials said.
