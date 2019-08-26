DICKINSON
League City-based Lucas Construction will have a little more than three months to replace the pedestrian bridge at Paul Hopkins Park for it to be ready in time for Dickinson Festival of Lights.
The county commissioners Monday approved a contract with the construction company for about $326,590 to rebuild the bridge, which has been closed since September 2018 because of safety concerns.
The $326,590 contract, however, includes $10,000 in optional costs to add ornate designs to the bridge that would be covered by separate means.
“We are very appreciative of what the county is doing, and I believe the city will find a way to incorporate and keep some of the iconic aspects of the old bridge,” Dickinson City Administrator Chris Heard said.
The bridge over Magnolia Bayou was submerged by Hurricane Harvey’s floods in 2017.
Eight different companies bid for the right to rebuild the bridge, with proposed contracts ranging from Lucas Construction’s $326,590 contract to a high of about $586,500, records show.
The $326,590 contract includes $10,000 for an alternate design that would feature the axes that were on the original bridge, Heard said. Local entities, rather than the county, would cover the additional costs.
Although the contract lays out the basics of the project, one thing Heard said hopes the new bridge’s arc would be built to accommodate boaters and crews working to clear out debris.
Dickinson city administrators have launched a $3 million project to beautify the waterways in the community of about 19,800 by unclogging the many tributaries and bayous snaking through.
De-snagging a body of water involves clearing out underbrush and dead trees, while also using a boom-type device to scour the water for debris deposited by storms like Harvey.
County officials first closed the bridge because engineers said supports on the bridge had split, and it could only hold about 25 percent of the weight for which it was originally designed.
Commissioners at the time decided to ask for federal help to replace the bridge. Last month, FEMA awarded the county a project worksheet for the bridge project.
The 35-year-old pedestrian bridge was submerged during Hurricane Harvey, which caused widespread flooding in Dickinson and other parts of Galveston County in August 2017.
The FEMA grant is expected to provide $280,000 for the bridge project, according to documents provided by the county.
As part of the contract, Lucas Construction employees will demolish the existing wooden bridge and replace it with a new steel-span bridge, county officials said.
The metal bridge will need less maintenance than the wooden bridge, officials said.
The goal is to have the bridge project complete by Christmas, said Zach Davidson, spokesman for the county.
The county hopes to have the new footbridge constructed in time for the Dickinson Festival of Lights, the winter holiday event that’s held annually in the park and draws tens of thousands of people to the city each year.
About half of the park is inaccessible without a working bridge, county officials said.
