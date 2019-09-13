GALVESTON
Shop owners on The Strand can no longer hang merchandise or other items from the doors or other exterior features of historic buildings under a rule the city council approved this week.
It’s a change that many advocates of historic preservation have sought for years, citing The Strand’s historic integrity as the reason to keep the front facades clean. But at least one critic of the ordinance worried the new rules were really about cracking down on some souvenir shops.
The rule, which goes into effect immediately after the unanimous Galveston City Council vote Thursday morning, applies to shops between 20th and 25th streets on The Strand and parts of Mechanic Street that fall within the historic district, according to the ordinance.
It means shop owners won’t be able to hang T-shirts, signs or other merchandise over exterior features of historic buildings.
It’s a win for the downtown, said District 3 Councilman David Collins, who represents downtown.
“I think we’re reading the community exactly right on this decision,” Collins said.
Businesses that violate the new rules will be charged up to $500 per day of violation, according to the ordinance.
The new rule was largely supported by downtown business owners.
People shouldn’t feel like they have to hang merchandise on the store fronts to attract business, said Joyce McLean, owner of Head to Footsies, 2211 The Strand.
“I have never felt the urge to open the doors and hang merchandise on those doors covering up the architecture of the building itself,” McLean said.
The Strand/Mechanic historic district is listed in the National Register of Historic Places as a National Historic Landmark and is known for its buildings, many of which were constructed between 1875 and 1899, according to the city.
The ordinance aims to protect that historic and architectural legacy, said Trey Click, executive director of the Historic Downtown Galveston Partnership.
“All of us are just the current stewards of the incredible gifts that were given to us,” Click said.
But there was some concern about the far-reaching application of the new ordinance.
District 1 Councilwoman Amy Bly worried the rule was restricting business in an area that’s designed for business activity.
“What it boils down to is they don’t like the T-shirts,” Bly said.
Bly felt pressured to vote yes, but worries the new rule could affect the way the city decorates for popular holiday festival Dickens on the Strand or Mardi Gras, she said.
But it isn’t unusual for the city to waive some restrictions during festivals and special events, City Manager Brian Maxwell said.
It makes sense for cities to be protective of their historic districts, said Jacob Lindsey, director of planning, preservation and sustainability in Charleston, South Carolina.
Charleston is another town with a historic district that attracts tourists, he said.
Although Charleston doesn’t have an ordinance such as the one Galveston’s city council passed this week, it does seek to protect the appearance of its historic district, Lindsey said.
“We do have a couple of similar things,” Lindsey said. “We do very heavily regulate signage in our city.”
The city constantly responds to complaints about code violations in the district, he said.
The Galveston City Council directed the city this week to make sure there was a reasonable notification process for business owners before the fine went into effect.
