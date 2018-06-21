GALVESTON
The population of Galveston County grew by 1.75 percent in 2017, a rate slightly lower than the previous year, according to a new report from the U.S. Census Bureau.
The estimate, however, is based on information gathered from July 1, 2016, to July 1, 2017, and does not include population and demographic changes caused by Hurricane Harvey, which struck in late August 2017.
The bureau releases statistics each year that estimate changes in population for states, counties, cities and unincorporated communities.
The report states the population of Dickinson has grown by 1.21 percent to 20,359, but the real number likely is lower, officials said.
The city has estimated more than 7,000 homes were seriously damaged in the storm, and many of those remain vacant.
“We just don’t have any way of knowing, but we know there are a lot of empty houses, and we know that a lot of older citizens have moved out,” Dickinson Mayor Julie Masters said.
It is difficult for the city to determine how many residents with damaged homes remain in Dickinson and how many have left. The true population might remain unknown until the 2020 Census, local officials say.
League City is again reported to be the fastest growing city in Galveston County with a 2.75 percent population increase, down from the 3.93 percent growth recorded in 2016. The city has reportedly grown 24.77 percent since the 2010 census, from 84,077 to 104,903.
About 7,700 League City homes reported flood damage from Harvey. As with Dickinson, it is difficult to determine how many residents have left in response. The high growth rate of League City over the past several years indicates the effect of the storm on population will not be as severe as in other places in the county. Officials estimate the maximum capacity of League City to be about 215,000.
La Marque remains the second-fastest growing city in Galveston County, with an estimated population growth of 2.28 percent in 2017, also down from the 2016 growth rate of 3.75 percent. Though it sustained flooding of about 100 homes, it was less affected than other cities in Galveston County.
