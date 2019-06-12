TEXAS CITY
A 78-year-old man was charged Wednesday with practicing dentistry without a license, a felony, police said.
John Stephen Brito, of Texas City, was charged with a violation of the Dentistry Act, a third-degree felony, Cpl. Allen Bjerke, the department’s public information officer, said.
His bond is set at $50,000, Bjerke said.
Police executed a search warrant Wednesday at 1204 Eighth Ave. N in the Chelsea subdivision at a house in which Brito is accused of unlawfully practicing dentistry, police said.
Officers were acting on a criminal complaint filed May 24 alleging that Brito was practicing dentistry without a license, Bjerke said.
The department's Criminal Investigation Division executed the search warrant and found evidence supporting criminal charges, Bjerke said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.