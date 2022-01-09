New COVID-19 cases in US soar to highest levels on record

A man is tested for COVID-19 at a walk-up testing site run by Nomi Health on Dec. 28, 2021, in downtown Miami. 

 Rebecca Blackwell/AP file photo

Although the omicron variant of COVID-19 seems to result in much less severe illness than did its predecessor delta, in sheer numbers, COVID has never been worse in Galveston County. On Friday, the number of identified active cases topped 9,000 for the first time ever, according to the county health district.

The Question of the Week is: Are you changing how you live — limiting contact with others, staying in more, masking — because of omicron?

baileyhjones
Bailey Jones

Nope - masks, social distancing, and vaccines - same as it ever was.

