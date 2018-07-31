A defendant in a longstanding lawsuit over construction work on Interstate 45 in Galveston County has filed a motion for summary judgment, asserting the Texas Department of Transportation ultimately is responsible for the project.
Attorneys representing Durwood Greene Construction Co. filed a response and a motion for summary judgment July 25, arguing it’s covered under sovereign immunity and the plaintiffs don’t prove negligence.
More than 70 people filed a lawsuit against the construction company in October seeking compensation for vehicles they said were damaged during Durwood Greene’s road milling project along the north- and southbound lanes of I-45 along a 2.1-mile stretch between Tiki Island and Texas City.
Many residents complained to the Texas Department of Transportation about the work leading to damaged vehicles and at least one plaintiff asserts being injured because of the road work, according to the lawsuit.
“The specifications of the traffic control devices and their respective utilization in phased traffic control plans as set out in the TXDOT contract were expressly subject to the direction of TXDOT’s engineer, and as such, at all times Durwood Greene was acting pursuant to a contract to perform government functions,” the defendant’s motion asserts.
Transportation officials directed and approved everything Durwood Greene workers did, the motion for summary judgment asserts.
The Texas Department of Transportation awarded Durwood Greene a $3.32 million contract for the project, which required the company to keep the road safe for travel and in passable condition during projects, according to the filing.
William Underwood III, the attorney representing the plaintiffs, has not responded to the construction company’s motion in court, records show.
Houston-based Zandra Foley is representing Durwood Greene, records show.
PROTECTION
FROM DISCOVERY
The car dealership where a League City man is accused of harassing a co-worker through a vulgar harassment campaign, including flatulence, has asked the court to grant it protection from discovery until each side agrees to arbitration.
Attorneys representing CT Motors, the parent company of AutoNation Acura Gulf Freeway, filed a protective motion in the 212th District Court on July 24, asking the judge to grant it protection from discovery, which is the process by which parties obtain evidence from each other.
Jeremy Pratt, the other defendant in the suit, has already submitted a motion to compel arbitration and generally denied the plaintiff’s claims.
Bret Bland filed suit against Pratt and the dealership in the court, asserting Pratt created a hostile work environment by using explicit banter and innuendo and pinching and touching his male subordinates’ nipples, the complaint asserts.
“He reinforced dominance over his subordinates by regularly entering their enclosed offices, intentionally passing gas and then laughing as they were forced to breathe soiled air,” the lawsuit asserts of Pratt.
Pratt in February sent a group text messages, including a photograph of Bland, warning he might be a sex offender, the lawsuit asserts.
Company officials eventually fired Pratt, but then told Bland they would subject him to a policy under which he would be fired if he didn’t sell eight vehicles a month, according to the lawsuit.
The policy hadn’t been in effect before Pratt was fired, according to the lawsuit.
But Bland signed an arbitration agreement with the car dealership and must go through arbitration before pursuing the lawsuit’s claims, the defendants assert.
CT Motors is represented by Ruth Ann Daniels; Pratt is represented by Bryan Perkins; and Bland is represented by Sean Buckley, court records show.
A SUIT NO MORE
A Galveston County man who previously sued a Deer Park business with a Texas City location, asserting he was poisoned while working for the company, has filed a motion to dismiss the case.
James Earl Jones filed a notice of non-suit against HydroChem in the 405th District Court, after initially filing suit against the company in March.
Despite the notice of non-suit, attorneys representing HydroChem filed an answer to Jones’ original claims in late June, generally denying them.
Jones’ original lawsuit asserted he was poisoned by fumes and substances while working as a laborer for the company from September 2017 to October 2017, records show.
