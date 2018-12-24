TEXAS CITY
Smoke from a marsh fire was visible around the county on Christmas Eve as the fire continued to burn.
“It’s not as big as it was yesterday, but it’s still burning,” said Jesse Rubio, assistant chief of the Texas City Fire Department. “We’re optimistically hoping it will finish this evening.”
As of early Monday afternoon, no structures were believed to be in the direct path of the fire, he said.
Fire equipment can’t get to the blaze because it’s too deep in the marsh and the ground is too soft for a vehicle to traverse, Rubio said.
“What we’ve got going for us is there are two different sets of railroad tracks running through it, and the second set is acting as a barrier, keeping it from getting to I-45,” Rubio said.
What’s not working in favor of firefighters is winds that kicked up on Monday as a front moved into the area. Early Monday winds were sustained at about 12 mph but were predicted to decrease on Monday evening.
“The winds are a concern and we’ve got firefighters out there watching it until it’s out,” Rubio said.
“It’s gonna burn. It’s gonna be a nuisance fire.”
The cause of the fire had not been determined Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.