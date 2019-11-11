U.S. Marine Corps veteran Joseph Molis pauses before delivering the keynote address at a Veterans Day memorial ceremony at Hometown Heroes Park in League City on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. Molis was severely injured in an explosion while serving in Iraq.
Greg Eichhorn wears a patriotic shirt while playing military songs with other members of the League City Concert Band at a Veterans Day memorial ceremony at Hometown Heroes Park in League City on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019.
Area veterans and their families stand as bugler Rene Gonzalez plays “Taps” to close a Veterans Day memorial ceremony at Hometown Heroes Park in League City on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Vietnam veteran Bardis Dismuke salutes as “The Star-Spangled Banner” is played at a Veterans Day memorial ceremony at Hometown Heroes Park in League City on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Maggie Pushard, 1, sits with her grandmother Shari Prouhet during a Veterans Day memorial ceremony at Hometown Heroes Park in League City on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. Pushard’s father is a Navy veteran.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
League City Police officer honor guard members present the colors at a Veterans Day memorial ceremony at Hometown Heroes Park in League City on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
A T-shirt hangs over a music stand as members of the League City Concert Band play patriotic songs at a Veterans Day memorial ceremony at Hometown Heroes Park in League City on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
For Texas City native Kevin Woods, the transition back to civilian life after a stint in the Navy didn’t begin so smoothly.
Woods missed the camaraderie and brotherhood of the service and began to self-medicate with alcohol and attempted suicide three times before finding a support group in a nonprofit called Impact A Hero, he said.
