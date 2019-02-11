HITCHCOCK
The U.S. Post Office in Santa Fe is retracting a notice that branch officials sent to Hitchcock residents last week requiring that they move their mailboxes closer to the street because of a problem with “loose dogs” that might attack mail carriers.
The notice, which residents who live on Temple Circle and Temple Drive in Hitchcock received, informed people they had until March 1 to move their mailboxes to an accessible location because of “numerous loose dogs” in the area. But after a number of residents complained, the post office on Sunday changed course and decided to retract the notice, which had been sent in error, according to a statement from the U.S. Postal Service.
“The Postal Service researched this matter and determined that the form sent to customers in the Hitchcock area, directing them to move their mailboxes, was sent in error,” The U.S. Postal Service said in a statement. “We apologize for any inconvenience our customers may have experienced. Anyone who received the form should disregard the instructions provided, and there is no need to place mailboxes at the curb.”
The notice wasn’t in line with how the post office likes to notify customers of potential issues, Nikki Johnson, strategic communications specialist for the U.S. Postal Service, said.
“It wasn’t a bad judgment call,” Johnson said. “However, we like to properly notify people about issues that come up, and I don’t know if that happened in this case.”
The notice didn’t go over well with residents. Many people in the neighborhood either don’t have the means to buy a new mailbox or aren’t physically capable of moving their mailbox, said Monica Cantrell, who represents the area as District 2 City Commissioner. Cantrell sent a letter to Galveston County Judge Mark Henry that expressed her concerns.
“The neighborhood consists of primarily elderly, widows and handicapped citizens,” Cantrell wrote in her letter. “Most are unable to physically replace a mailbox. Many cannot afford the mailbox. Primarily, it is difficult and unsafe, and for some people impossible to go to the street and check the mail.”
Indeed, Thomas Gundermann, who lives on Temple Circle, said that getting a new mailbox and putting it next to the curb would be a hardship.
“I can’t dig a hole and can’t afford to buy a new mailbox,” Gundermann, 55, said. “I’m also concerned about our neighbors who are elderly and handicapped.”
It’s unclear how many people received the notice, but “multiple” people got one, Johnson said. Also, there haven’t been any reports of mail carriers being attacked by dogs in the area, she said.
Still, Cantrell acknowledged that the dogs mentioned in the post office’s letter might be a problem.
“There are about five different houses in the neighborhood that let their dogs outside during the day,” Cantrell said. “I’ve heard about two people riding bikes and skateboards that have gotten bit. So yes, it’s an issue that needs to be dealt with, but the post office should contact the police if there’s a problem.”
The dogs should not be running loose or if outside unattended in the first place. This is totally irresponsible dog ownership to do so. It always amazes me that dog owners think it's ok to let your dogs run loose. Unsafe for the dogs and the community.
Agreed. And the excuses of financial hardship, age or disability DO NOT apply to that issue, yet I'm certain there will be those in that camp that throw their hands up, shrug their shoulders and say they can't be held accountable. Sounds like the City of Hitchcock Animal Control knows what their marching orders for the week are.
Doug, You identified the problem correctly. Dogs ilegally let run loose by owners who are the real threat to mail delivery and senior citizens alike. Letting dogs run loose is a violation that should be addressed.
Animal Control needs to do a few ride alongs with the Postal Carriers and address the problem from that direction.
Does a city laying off Police even have an animal control department?
In Hitchcock, our Animal Control needs are taken care of by Texas City, just as is for others. Hitchcock, along with others find it is cost effective to have The Animal Resource Center provide the service we need.
"The largest, most modern and best-equipped animal shelter in Galveston County, the Animal Resource Center provides animal services to Bayou Vista, Hitchcock, Kemah, La Marque, Texas City, Tiki Island and unincorporated Galveston County, as outlined in an inter-local agreement."
Thanks, Jim.
I've had mixed results with Animal Control over the years...the full gamut, from GREAT in both responsiveness and performance, to unresponsive and useless.
I suppose it's like pretty much every other job out there...depends on the worker.....
The better service HAS been in the past few years.......
Hot-shots, taser gun, pepper spray
Refuse to deliver to loose dogs address. Notify dog catcher , file a complaint. Or move the mail boxes
with postal employees. Where there is a will there is a way.🐶
