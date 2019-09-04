FRIENDSWOOD
A Friendswood woman has pleaded guilty to defrauding the Dr Pepper Snapple beverage company in a mail scheme, officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.
Anna Maria Sites, 42, pleaded guilty in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas to conspiracy to commit mail fraud against Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, said Angela Dodge, spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Sites worked in human resources and accounting for a company called FulFill Plus that administered rebate campaigns for the drink company, Dodge said.
Sites between 2010 and February 2015 participated in a scheme where she would not pay rebates to those that requested them, Dodge said.
Sites in 2014 sent reports showing the rebates were being paid when they weren’t, Dodge said.
Sites’ sentencing is tentatively set for Dec. 4, Dodge said. She faces up to 5 years in prison an a maximum $250,000 fine.
