The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas in Galveston soon will have a new judge.
In a 50-40 vote, the U.S. Senate on Wednesday confirmed Jeffrey Brown to serve as the court’s new judge.
Brown will replace George Hanks Jr. in the Galveston courthouse. Hanks, who was appointed to his seat in 2015, will move to a federal court in Houston, according to the U.S. District Clerk’s Office.
With his nomination approved, Brown will leave his position as a justice on the Texas Supreme Court, where he has served since 2013.
Although Brown had the backing of Texas leaders, including the endorsement of U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn, some more liberal groups called for his nomination to be rejected.
In May, a coalition of civil rights groups called Brown an “ideological extremist” who was opposed to LGBTQ rights, women’s reproductive rights and immigrant rights. The group pointed to decisions Brown has made as a supreme court judge, and well as public comments he made after the Supreme Court rulings legalizing gay marriage and upholding the Affordable Care Act.
Speaking at a meeting of Republicans in Jefferson County in 2015, Brown told a group he didn’t think the rulings would be overturned and made a reference to the Civil War.
“What can Texas do about these rulings? Short of what some states did in 1861, there’s not much that can be done,” Brown said. “A constitutional amendment would solve this, sure, but I believe that’s an uphill battle. I’m not optimistic for this to turn around anytime soon.”
During his confirmation hearing in April, Brown said he wasn’t suggesting that states secede or start a civil war.
WEBER BACKS BORDER TOILETS
U.S. Rep. Randy Weber wanted to let his supporters know he doesn’t think conditions are that bad at holding facilities on the U.S.-Mexico border.
Weber was part of group of Republicans who traveled Monday to a holding facility near El Paso. He chronicled his trip on his public Facebook page, and posted multiple pictures of toilets at the facility.
One of the photos showed Weber taking a sip from a water fountain on the back of the toilet in an empty cell.
The photo is a not-subtle reference to claims made by U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez that migrants at the facility were told to drink out of toilet bowls. Ocasio-Cortez made her claims after visiting a border holding facility on July 1.
Weber said Ocasio-Cortez was wrong.
“Here is one of the cells where AOC said they were drinking water from the toilet,” Weber wrote. “It’s actually a drinking fountain above the toilet. Those four women that are called the ‘squad,’ maybe their Democrat colleagues think of them as the odd squad?”
Weber wasn’t the only rep to play toilet politics. U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, a Georgia Republican, also shared a video of the toilets he saw and said Ocasio-Cortez was misleading people.
Ocasio-Cortez responded to the Republicans, asserting the delegation she was with tried to turn on the water fountains during its tour and “nothing came out.”
LAMPSON TAMPS DOWN ON RUMORS
Former U.S. Rep. Nick Lampson, who represented Galveston County in Congress from 1996 until 2004, recently appeared to quash rumors that he would make another run for Congress.
In a Facebook post, Lampson said he received “quite a bit of encouragement” to run for Congress again, particularly after the news that U.S. Rep. Pete Olson, a Republican from Sugar Land, would not seek reelection in the 22nd Congressional District.
Olson faced tough re-election prospects after winning by just 5 percentage points in 2018.
Lampson was essentially cut out of his district in 2004, when state redistricting redrew the lines and split the former 9th Congressional in to parts of the new 14th, 22nd and 2nd Congressional Districts.
The current 22nd District seat should be seen as the “people’s seat,” and reflect the diversity of its southwest Houston location, Lampson said.
“I’m the type that’s always in for a fight and feel a great sense of purpose in advocating on behalf of my neighbors,” Lampson said. “But I have my family’s well-being to consider, as every race takes its toll. The hatred, lies, and endless attacks get old.”
NOTEBOOK
Rumor is that a fourth person will soon announce his intention to run for mayor of Galveston on 2020. ... The Galveston City Council will have a special meeting on Aug. 8. It’s potentially the only meeting in which the council could vote to place a series of proposed charters amendments on the city’s November ballot. ... Diamond and Silk, the social media personalities who are outspoken supporters of President Donald Trump, will attend the Galveston Republican Women PAC’s annual dinner in Galveston on Sept. 7. The group is charging $75 a ticket for the event. ... There are 96 days remaining until the Nov. 5, 2019 local elections.
