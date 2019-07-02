GALVESTON
The Galveston Park Board of Trustees approved a 4 percent raise for Executive Director Kelly de Schaun and Controller Michael Moser.
Last week, the board unanimously agreed to the raises after a regular review of the two officials.
De Schaun, who joined the park board in 2011, will be making $196,007 .55, a 4 percent increase from her previous salary of $188,486.80, according to park board records.
Her salary in 2011 was $100,000, according to record.
Moser will now make $158,411,14, according to park board record.
Moser previously made $152,318.40. He has been with the park board since 1997, when he started at $55,000, according to park board record.
— Keri Heath
