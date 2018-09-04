GALVESTON
For the eighth year in a row, Galveston County commissioners voted to lower the county’s property tax rate, while still approving a budget that forecasts more money being collected from property taxes than the year before.
Commissioners on Tuesday voted unanimously to approve the county’s fiscal year 2019 budget. The approved budget is forecasted to raise about $149.2 million for the county’s general fund.
Last year’s adopted budget raised about $147.3 million.
County officials attributed the property tax growth to new construction in the county, which managed to raise revenues despite a lower overall tax rate.
The county’s tax rate in the next fiscal year will be 53 cents per $100 of valuation. The current year’s rate is about 56 cents per $100 of valuation. Galveston County Judge Mark Henry said the budget will pay for projects funded by last November’s bond election, raises in county departments and still have money left over for unexpected costs.
“We were really fortunate,” Henry said.
Commissioners passed the budget without anyone speaking during a public hearing on the budget and tax rate. The hearing wasn’t necessary because the county lowered the tax rate, Henry said.
The county has lowered its property tax rate every year Henry has been in office, a fact he campaigned on heavily during March’s Republican primary election. Henry defeated challenger Lonnie Cox and won re-election to his seat. He wasn’t challenged in May’s general election.
The county’s tax rate was about 63 cents per $100 valuation in the 2011 fiscal year, said David Delac, Galveston County’s chief financial officer.
“Prudent management has allowed us to achieve certain service efficiencies and limit the growth in service cost, which in turn enable real reduction in the tax rate,” Delac said
The county’s new budget includes a 2.5 percent cost-of-living raise for most county employees, as well as $298,000 for merit-based pay raises. The budget includes four new positions in the Galveston County’s Sheriff’s Office, two new jobs in the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office, and one more in the county clerk’s office.
The budget also includes additional ambulance service for the Bacliff community and improvements to county buildings to make them more accessible for people with disabilities, Delac said.
The budget wasn’t severely hurt by Hurricane Harvey, Henry said. While some areas of the county sustained severe damage from Harvey’s floods, new property and property value increases in other parts of the county offset the loss, Henry said.
“Before Hurricane Harvey I felt confident we were going to be able to cut the tax rate this year, but then Harvey happened and we saw the devastation in Dickinson, and League City and Friendswood,” Henry said. “Then I wasn’t sure. We had to wait for the process to play out.”
The county put about $1.8 million aside in a reserve fund that will eventually go toward un-budgeted, but anticipated, expenses, such as legal costs associated with ongoing county lawsuits or more new positions in the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office, Henry said.
“There are probably things that we missed, we’re doing our best guess for the next 13 months,” Henry said. “Understand that we’re going to spend more money.”
