The Galveston County Republican Party, Constable Jimmy Fullen, Galveston County Judge Mark Henry and radio host Michael Berry hosted a Back the Blue rally at the Galveston Yacht Basin on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.
A "Make America Great Again" boat parade followed the event.
