GALVESTON
The San Luis Resort, Spa & Conference Center entered new pricing territory over the Memorial Day weekend when it was able to command room rates of $500 a night for two consecutive days as the island hotels experienced high demand and occupancy.
Those premium rates came even as a growing stock of short-term rentals and mid-price hotels put downward pressure on room prices.
“Some of our rates went up to $569, Saturday and Sunday night,” said Paul Schultz, vice president of hospitality for Landry’s Inc. “It just seems that we’re able to demand the rate.”
But does it portend a trend?
While it was a great weekend for the San Luis, 5222 Seawall Blvd, which had 100 percent occupancy on Saturday and Sunday, not all island properties commanded such high rates as they contended with a crowded field of competitors.
Rooms at The Tremont House, the Hotel Galvez and Harbor House Hotel & Marina at Pier 21 all were filled with tourists last weekend, but average rates were down compared with Memorial Day last year, said Marty Miles, complex general manager for the Wyndham Hotel Group, which manages the three island properties.
“There are more hotels in the last couple of years,” Miles said. “There are significantly more vacation rentals, which dramatically impacts us.”
More people are choosing vacation rentals over hotels, Miles said. Now, hotels need to offer more services and experiences for their guests to meet demands, Miles said.
Schultz attributed hotel services, amenities and demand to visitors willing to pay more than $500 for a hotel stay.
“The guests want to have an experience,” Schultz said. “It’s not just checking in, going to your room. It’s about something that’s going to be memorable.”
The San Luis achieves this through customer service and special events, Schultz said.
The island’s average daily rate from January to March this year was $146.30, according to data from Source Strategies Inc, a consulting company that maintains a comprehensive database of Texas hotels.
That’s up slightly by 5.2 percent over the same period in 2018, but includes rates for vacation rentals and rental condos, according to the data.
In the first quarter, occupancy across the market was 51 percent in 2019, compared with 55.2 percent in 2018, according to the data.
But Galveston’s market is a strong one, getting about $74.64 per room per day, according to the data.
“That’s a pretty healthy number,” said Paul Vaughn, senior vice president at Source Strategies.
The market early last year also had some unusual statistics because people still displaced from Hurricane Harvey were staying in hotels, Vaughn said.
The Memorial Day weekend usually sets the stage for the summer season and last weekend indicated a strong start, said Willis Gandhi, president of the Galveston Hotel & Lodging Association.
He owns island properties such as Best Western Plus, 8502 Seawall Blvd.
“There was a lot of demand, so in every hotel, you just keep raising the price,” Gandhi said.
The San Luis Resort likely will enter $500-plus territory again for the Fourth of July and Labor Day holidays, Schultz said.
“Our weekends will continue to be strong,” Schultz said. “We’re certainly going to push it.”
Whether the summer permits such high rates again will depend on demand, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.