GALVESTON
Galveston city leaders later this month will begin narrowing down their top priorities for the city’s budget for the next fiscal year, which begins in October. But the council will likely be working on tight margins with a flat budget, officials said.
Property tax revenues are predicted to stay about the same as last year or increase up to 2.1 percent, Assistant City Manager of Finance Mike Loftin said. Because of inflation, a 2 percent increase in property tax revenue would still be considered a flat budget, he said.
City Manager Brian Maxwell asked departments across the board to cut budget expenses by about 2 percent in their budget proposals, which were supposed to be turned into city management last Friday, he said.
“Having a flat budget, we don’t have a lot of additional money in terms of special projects,” Maxwell said.
Galveston’s initial tax roll in May — the total of all property valuations in the city — was about $6.45 billion, compared to $6.5 billion last year, according to the city. Property owners are still protesting about $2 billion in property values, which is expected to cut about 7 percent off the tax revenue, Loftin said.
In a “worst-case scenario,” the flat revenues could mean the city will have to shift some of its tax revenue that would go toward paying off debt to the general fund instead, where it can be used for operational expenses, Loftin said. While not ideal, the situation would be OK temporarily because the city’s debt ratio is not very high, Maxwell said.
“The difference that needs to be made up between baseline and revenue, we’d make up by changing the mix of the property tax rate,” Loftin said.
“If we’re not able to reduce expenditures more than what baseline shows, we’d have to shift 2 percent from the debt service to the general fund to make up for this year.”
The city is expected to bring in about $700,000 more to its general fund this year from other sources, including sales tax and hotel occupancy taxes, but its expenses are projected to increase by $1.9 million, Loftin said.
In May 2017, Galveston voters approved a $62 million bond for projects around the city. Last summer, the city sold about $25 million in bonds and plans to sell an additional $20 million this fall to pay for work on 45th Street, Loftin said. Next year, the city plans to sell about $17 million, Loftin said.
The goal is to finish the street projects included in the bond within five years, he said.
The city’s water supplier, Gulf Coast Water Authority, increased its rates by about 7 percent, or about $978,000, Loftin said. City council is slated to discuss potential water rate increases in a July 26 meeting, but Loftin predicted it would take about a 4 percent increase in water rates to make up the costs, he said.
Later this month, but before the July 26 meeting, city council members plan to meet to discuss priorities for the next budget. Each council member will present a top-three list of priorities, which will then be boiled down to between eight to 10, likely where there is overlap, Mayor Jim Yarbrough said.
From there, the plan is to narrow that list to three overarching priority areas, which will be presented to city management to consider while preparing the budget, he said.
“The end result is it’s council decision on what the goals are collectively, not individually,” Yarbrough said.
