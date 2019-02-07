Dozens of houses around Galveston County are set to be raised higher this year, as the county begins a long-percolating flood mitigation program.
The 41 houses chosen for the program are in areas all over the county — from along the banks of Dickinson Bayou to the beaches of Galveston, from the inner neighborhoods of Texas City to the western reaches of Algoa.
They have one thing in common: they’ve been flooded more than once over the past 40 years, resulting in tens of thousands of dollars in payouts through the National Flood Insurance Program.
The goal of the flood mitigation assistance program is to pay for frequently flooded houses to be raised above base flood elevation, so the owners don’t need to make more flood repairs, and file more claims against the financially burdened federal flood insurance program, said Jim Gentile, Galveston County’s grant administration director.
“It’s more cost efficient when they look at the potential of future floods,” Gentile said.
The base flood elevation is the height the federal government estimates is high enough to avoid being flooded during a severe flood — the kind that only has a 1 percent chance of happening every year. Depending on where a home is in Galveston County, the height can be anywhere from 11 to 18 feet off the ground.
The Flood Mitigation Assistance Program is a facet of the same 1994 law that created the National Flood Insurance Program, which insures structures built in flood prone areas and otherwise would not be able to get coverage.
The mitigation program was created to deal with houses that are the riskiest to insure, Gentile said. Those chosen from the program are considered repetitive loss houses, meaning they have flooded at least twice — and some of them have been flooded four or more times.
All of the houses had been covered by flood insurance policies and were significantly damaged, with the cost of repairs totaling more than a quarter of the value of the house. In the more severe cases, the cost of repairs exceeded the costs of the houses.
Houses to be raised through the program might have been flooded during Hurricane Harvey, which dumped more than 50 inches of rain in 2017, or swamped by Hurricane Ike, which sent storm surge floods into bayside and Galveston Island neighborhoods in 2008, Gentile said.
Some were flooded during Hurricane Alicia in 1983, by Claudette in 1979 or by any number of unnamed floods over the past 40 years, Gentile said.
Galveston County received $8.3 million from the Texas Water Development Board in 2017 to pay for the program. The grants pay for the entire cost of elevating the houses onto piers. The county and the homeowners aren’t required to contribute their own funds.
That separates it from other, similar flood mitigation programs, which ask homeowners to pay for part of the work needed to raise a home.
From officials’ point of view, raising the houses, instead of razing them, is a benefit, said Galveston County Commissioner Ken Clark. It removes the possibility that a home is flooded, fixed and then resold to an unsuspecting new owner, Clark said.
“It’s unfortunate that these houses were built where they were at,” he said. But homeowners were sometimes blameless for being flooded, because new construction around them caused flooding that wasn’t originally anticipated, Clark said.
“Unfortunately, that’s a consequence of development,” he said.
The house-raising effort is only one of a number of county programs meant to reduce flooding risks after Harvey, Clark said. The county is trying to plan a buyout program for other repetitive-loss houses and has a list of major drainage projects it hopes to be funded with Hurricane Harvey recovery money, he said.
Programs like that can take years to come to fruition, however. The county began applying for funding through the assistance program in 2014, and only received approval in 2017.
Earlier this month, the county awarded seven contracts to homebuilders to do the raising projects over the next year, though there was no exact timeline on when all the houses will be raised.
The county will continue to seek grants to elevate more of the thousands of repetitive-loss houses in the county, Gentile said.
“It’s a good program,” Gentile said. “In our area, with the storms that we have, things like this will be a help going forward.”
