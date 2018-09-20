GALVESTON
An estimated $12.9 million drainage project on 18th Street cleared a hurdle this month when the Galveston City Council approved the 2019 capital improvement plan.
The project, which is meant to replace aging infrastructure, is one of the most expensive in the city’s $86 million capital improvement plan.
While the $12.9 million is an estimate before completing final design, city engineers expect the project will be a substantial one.
Crews will install an underground storm drainage system from Avenue O 1/2 south into the bay. The project would be an improvement over the current above-ground system, city engineers said.
“By moving the storm drainage system underground and increasing the size of the pipes, we will be able to move more rainfall to the outfall at the bay during heavy rainstorms,” city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
Originally estimated at $10.1 million, the price increased when engineers expanded the scope, city officials said.
The project is moving through the design phase. City engineers expect they’ll be ready to seek a contractor in about a year, Barnett said. Construction will begin some time after that, she said.
“Some of the pipes that will be installed are very large underground reinforced concrete structures,” Barnett said. “The size of the outfall at the bay will also be significantly increased to move more water from larger storms to the bay through these large structures.”
The flat terrain and inevitability of high tides also pose some design challenges, engineers said.
The project also includes upgrades to water and sanitary sewer lines, officials said.
Area residents should expect traffic delays during the project, though the city will share a management plan with people before construction begins, Barnett said.
This project takes up most of the $15 million budgeted for capital drainage projects in 2019, according to city budget documents. Other drainage work with scheduled expenditures next year include rehabilitation to the West End and improvements to Church Street.
