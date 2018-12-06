A Hitchcock man was sentenced Thursday to 15 years in prison for his role in a 2016 fatal parking lot shooting.
Dominique Damojsh Joiner, 26, pleaded guilty to one count of murder and was sentenced as part of a plea agreement, court records show.
League City police arrested Joiner in March 2016 when he turned himself in at their headquarters less than 16 hours after the fatal shooting of Michael Anthony Parker Jr., 22.
Police found Parker shot in the chest after responding to reports of a shooting in the parking lot of the Jordan Cove Apartments on FM 517, officials said.
An EMS crew transported him to Clear Lake Regional Medical Center in Webster, where officials pronounced him dead, officials said.
The shooting sprang from a drug deal-turned robbery involving two pairs of men, officials said.
Two men targeted by the robbers resisted and, during the ensuing altercation, Joiner drew a gun and fired once, hitting Parker in the chest, police said. Parker was apparently working with Joiner in the botched robbery, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.