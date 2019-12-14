Boats of all kinds brought Christmas spirit to Clear Lake during the 58th annual Christmas Boat Lane Parade on Saturday night. The parade began with a fireworks show over the lake from Nassau Bay. Boats sailed in a line to Kemah Boardwalk where they were judged for their lights and overall creativity.
— Kelsey Walling
