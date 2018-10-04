LEAGUE CITY
Almost two months after several members of the parks board feuded during a council meeting over handling of a proposed dog park, one person of the board is calling for a review of procedures to prevent future disputes.
“I don’t want there to be any infighting, miscommunication and inferences taken the wrong way,” said Yvonne Tibai, the board member who recommended the review.
Board members, in combination with city staff, could establish a set of rules and procedures so that people know how to respond in different situations, Tibai said.
After the board spent most of Thursday’s meeting reviewing ordinances, President Vaness Hamilton opened board comments by criticizing fellow board member Sandra Kelly’s handling and advocating for a dog park on the city’s east side of town.
“Sandra was able to delay a parks board plan for a water feature in the original dog park and get the council to move forward with an east side dog park,” Hamilton said. “She created opponents of two different interest groups.”
Several members of the board, including Hamilton, in August feuded with the dog park association and Kelly over handling of a proposed $200,000 facility on the city’s east side.
Parks board members argued they should have been, but weren’t, consulted about the project.
City officials in their proposed five-year capital improvement plan included a possible project to construct a second dog park near Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway.
They estimated the park would cost about $200,000, but the entire plan was still only conceptual, said Sarah Greer Osborne, spokeswoman for the city.
The council eventually approved adding the project to the plan.
Kelly argued Thursday that city officials had recommended the project and that she supported it only as a resident, not as a member of the board.
“It was the city manager’s idea to put that on the list, just like he did with another project for the Ghirardi House,” she said. “And the council ultimately decides what to put on.”
Proponents of the second dog park have argued it followed a process similar to that for first dog park, which opened Nov. 12, 2017, after years of planning and debate. The $150,000 dog park is on 3 surplus acres where a water plant had been, city staff said at the time.
Some members of the parks board Thursday argued the project shouldn’t divide the committee.
“I don’t see that this has to cause conflict,” Garet Nenninger said. “All the projects can be done without conflict.”
Tibai recommended a review of procedures to settle the disputes and said she’d work with anyone.
Kelly closed the comments by saying all board members needed to remember that when they comment at meetings, they are representing themselves, not necessarily the board’s position.
Because Tibai’s recommendation took place during board comments, it was not officially on the agenda and members didn’t take any action.
