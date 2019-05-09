GALVESTON
Galveston’s West End highway will be repaved and raised by more than a foot as part of a $35 million project planned to start this year, the Texas Department of Transportation confirmed Thursday.
The project to raise FM 3005, also known as Termini-San Luis Pass Road, is planned to begin as soon as the end of this month, spokesman Danny Perez said. It will take up to two and a half years to complete, Perez said.
The work will be done in three phases, Perez said. The first phase will install new drainage improvements and signals. The second will raise the elevation of the roadway from 6 feet to 7 1/2 feet. The third phase will add a new overlay, signs and stripes to the highway.
The project will involve the entire length of 18.7-mile road between the San Luis Pass and the western end of the Galveston seawall.
The transportation department awarded the contract for the project to Angel Brothers, a Baytown-based contractor.
The goal of the project is to ensure the highway, which is not protected by a seawall, remains as a safe passage during coastal storms, Perez said. The highway is the only evacuation route off the West End during a hurricane.
“The project is needed to help keep high water off the roadway,” Perez said
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.