State plans to raise FM 3005

Traffic moves along FM 3005 near Cove View Boulevard in Galveston on Thursday, May 9, 2019. The state plans to raise the West End highway more than a foot during the two-year project.

 JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News

GALVESTON

Galveston’s West End highway will be repaved and raised by more than a foot as part of a $35 million project planned to start this year, the Texas Department of Transportation confirmed Thursday.

The project to raise FM 3005, also known as Termini-San Luis Pass Road, is planned to begin as soon as the end of this month, spokesman Danny Perez said. It will take up to two and a half years to complete, Perez said.

The work will be done in three phases, Perez said. The first phase will install new drainage improvements and signals. The second will raise the elevation of the roadway from 6 feet to 7 1/2 feet. The third phase will add a new overlay, signs and stripes to the highway.

The project will involve the entire length of 18.7-mile road between the San Luis Pass and the western end of the Galveston seawall.

The transportation department awarded the contract for the project to Angel Brothers, a Baytown-based contractor.

The goal of the project is to ensure the highway, which is not protected by a seawall, remains as a safe passage during coastal storms, Perez said. The highway is the only evacuation route off the West End during a hurricane.

“The project is needed to help keep high water off the roadway,” Perez said

John Wayne Ferguson: 409-683-5226; john.ferguson@galvnews.com or on Twitter @johnwferguson.

