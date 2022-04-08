Texas City officials and community members gathered Thursday night in front of the Showboat Pavilion to watch as the entire 6th Street Shopping District was illuminated at the Texas City Economic Development Corp.'s 6th Street Festoon Lighting Ceremony.
The lights are strung across 6th Street. The more than 4,000 bulbs with adjustable patterns and colors and are meant to highlight the city's historic downtown.
