GALVESTON
Renovating Seawolf Park will likely take longer than officials thought as the city and Galveston Park Board of Trustees await state and federal approval five years after creation of an extensive master plan.
The park board, which operates the park and maintains island beaches, has made some repairs, but can’t make substantial changes without state and federal approval, said Sheryl Rozier, park board project manager.
Hurricane Ike in 2008 substantially damaged the park, including a city wastewater treatment plant, a pavilion and the USS Stewart and USS Cavalla, two historic ships moored at the park. Despite an extensive 2014 master plan that sought to attract more visitors, projects at Seawolf Park have long stalled while the city and park board sought state and federal approval.
The park board wants to demolish a pavilion damaged during Hurricane Ike and extend a fishing pier by 1,200 feet, Rozier said.
“We will demolish the pavilion building materials just below natural grade, fill the demolition site and place sod so that the public can then recreate there again,” Rozier said.
Officials expected to get approval for both projects early this year, but now, that likely won’t come until late this year, she said.
The park board’s plans are smaller in scale than the original 2014 document, which called for a third-party operated RV park, volleyball courts and an enclosed dog park.
The park board gave the RV park the thumbs down in 2015 when the city had to redesign the wastewater treatment plant originally planned for the park, City Engineer Daniel Christodoss said.
With an RV park, Seawolf Park needed a 15,000-gallon-per-day-capacity treatment plant, he said. Without the RV park, it only needs a capacity of 5,000 gallons per day, he said.
“We had to change the design,” Christodoss said. “We had to change the permit. We had to get new agency approvals.”
That took extra time, Christodoss said.
The city on Jan. 18 received approval to move forward from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, the state agency that monitors wastewater treatment plants, but still needs approval from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, he said.
“It’s a long process,” Christodoss said. “Sometimes they could take as much as more than a year.”
Repairs already are underway at Seawolf Park to the USS Cavalla and USS Stewart, which are moored at the Galveston Naval Museum, said Gary Bell, chairman of the Cavalla Historical Foundation.
The foundation manages Galveston Naval Museum, 100 Seawolf Park Blvd.
Crews have been making extensive repairs to both ships, Bell said.
“We constantly engage in restoration and we’ve made great strides in opening up new areas of the ships,” Bell said.
The park board has spent about $366,000 on stabilizing and mooring the USS Stewart during the course of post-hurricane repairs, Rozier said. The board is awaiting approval from multiple agencies to complete the project, she said.
What the museum and park really need is additional access, Bell said.
“We would like to see a water taxi between downtown Galveston and Pelican Island, specifically to our area,” Bell said. “That would remarkably increase the visitor traffic to Seawolf Park.”
Another bridge in the area could also provide more access, he said.
The park board estimates there’s about $1.6 million in repairs left at Seawolf Park, but officials expect much of that will be refunded through disaster relief funds, Rozier said.
